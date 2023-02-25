Cowboys Trade for Jalen Ramsey? How Deal Could Solve CB Concerns

With the Los Angeles Rams potentially looking to move cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Dallas Cowboys could try and solidify their corner spot opposite of Trevon Diggs.

Despite the extensive investment of draft picks the Dallas Cowboys have used over the years to try and fix the problem, cornerback still seems to be the defense's biggest weakness.

Dating back to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have selected six cornerbacks. The highlights of these selections are Israel Mukuamu - who was drafted out of South Carolina to play safety despite playing cornerback for the Gamecocks - along with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Despite Diggs leading the league with 11 interceptions in 2021, the most by a player in a single season since 1981, the Cowboys still haven't had the success rate they envisioned.

With that fact in mind, the "wildcatter" Jerry Jones could opt for the blockbuster deal of trading for Jalen Ramsey after a Friday report from NFL Network stated that the Los Angeles Rams are "very likely" to trade the six-time Pro Bowler.

While the $17 million that Ramsey is due this year may immediately give fans respite about acquiring the 28-year-old, adding him alongside Trevon Diggs could give the Cowboys that final piece to a secondary that's lacked a true second outside corner.

Ramsey started all 17 games for the Rams in 2022, finishing with four interceptions while also forcing two fumbles.

As for what it would take for Dallas to acquire Ramsey, a recent projected trade from Pro Football Focus had the Miami Dolphins giving up their 2023 and 2024 second-round picks in exchange for Ramsey and a 2023 fifth-rounder.

Landing Ramsey would give Dallas two of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and further secure their secondary, just for the projected price of two second-round picks.

