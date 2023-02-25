Open in App
WATCH: Longhorns' Rodney Terry Gets into Altercation with Baylor Women's Team

By Zach Dimmitt,

5 days ago

Safe to say that no one had Texas Longhorns coach Rodney Terry getting into an argument with the Baylor Bears women's basketball team over warmup rights on their 2023 college basketball bingo card.

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns are in Waco Saturday with sights set on securing a key late-season Big 12 win over the No. 9 Baylor Bears.

But per ESPN, some unexpected tension took place about two hours before tip-off at Ferrell Center.

Texas coach Rodney Terry entered the arena expecting his team to begin warmups. Instead, it was the Baylor women's team that had possession of the court, as they were practicing for their game that was set to begin later in the day at 5 p.m. CT.

This led to a verbal altercation between Terry and the players and staff from the Baylor women's squad. Take a look:

Safe to say that no one had Terry getting into an argument with the Baylor's women team over warmup rights on their 2023 college basketball bingo card.

At first, the heated exchange didn't seem to bother Terry and the Longhorns once their game tipped off at 1 p.m. Texas took an 18-4 lead after an early 16-0 run, but the Bears put together their own 18-0 run to take a 29-27 lead headed into the half.

