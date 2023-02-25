Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

30-year-old Dallas man arrested for murder, sexual assault

By Nicole Lopez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2577Ty_0kzrMbjc00

A 30-year-old man was arrested for murder and sexual assault Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force took Keldrick Hines into custody on the 15000 block of Addison Road Saturday.

He is being charged with murder and aggravated sexual assault and is being booked into the Dallas County Jail, according to police.

Hines was wanted on active warrants for a homicide that occurred on Ables Lane in Oct. 2022 and an aggravated sexual assault from Sept. 2022.

Hines is also a suspect in an additional case in Dallas and has ties to Louisiana, police said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Two Dallas teens charged with murder of 22-year-old Garland man, police say
Garland, TX4 hours ago
Dallas police ask public’s help to identify vehicle connected to homicide investigation
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Irving rapper 2G.Kaash arrested in fatal Dallas shooting; previous murder case dismissed
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman who slit 4-year-old daughter’s throat in Fort Worth sentenced to 50 years
Fort Worth, TX3 hours ago
After shooting woman at Fort Worth apartments, suspect hid in creek bed, police say
Fort Worth, TX9 hours ago
Man injured in southwest Fort Worth shooting after argument at boarding house, police say
Fort Worth, TX11 hours ago
Fort Worth police ask for help to ID man who may have information in murder investigation
Fort Worth, TX6 hours ago
Lewisville police search for man accused of shooting girlfriend, grazing girlfriend’s child
Lewisville, TX1 day ago
Woman shot by girlfriend in fight outside south Fort Worth convenience store, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Man arrested in connection with killing of teen at Fort Worth gas station
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Homeowner shot man he found breaking into his vehicle in Fort Worth, authorities say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
20-year-old man killed in Fort Worth parking lot had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Woman shot in Fort Worth road rage incident, taken to hospital with injuries, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Student fatally shot near Lake Highlands High School, Dallas police say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
1 person cut in possible road rage incident, Fort Worth police say
Fort Worth, TX11 hours ago
Denton man charged in two North Texas bank robberies, police say
Denton, TX3 days ago
Man arrested, accused of stealing donations for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims from Islamic school
Flower Mound, TX1 day ago
Customer, security guard sentenced to combined 20 years in shooting at Arlington lounge
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Colleyville police link 33-year-old suspected burglar to several crimes in the city
Colleyville, TX3 days ago
Latest warrant shines new light on events leading to Fort Worth shooting death of Jin Shin
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Head of scam that used feigned love to get elderly to send money sentenced in Tarrant
Grand Prairie, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth car crash involving 3 vehicles leaves one critically injured, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Silver Alert discontinued for 83-year-old Bedford man after he’s found safe, police say
Bedford, TX23 hours ago
75-year-old woman killed when SUV plunges over interstate bridge, Arlington police say
Arlington, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: Fort Worth tornado in 2000 that devastated West 7th, downtown & Arlington
Fort Worth, TX8 hours ago
1 restaurant receives low score, 4 need follow-up, no closures in Arlington inspections
Arlington, TX3 hours ago
The Latest: Tornado watch continues in North Texas; severe storm warning ends in Tarrant
Fort Worth, TX9 hours ago
‘Left wing’ attack, says Fort Worth lawmaker seen in video wearing dress as student
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy