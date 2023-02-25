Ugly Second Half Dooms Dawgs on Senior Day FINAL: 85-63

The Georgia Bulldogs fell victim to a second-half offensive explosion by the Missouri Tigers to extend their losing streak to three games.

The Georgia Bulldogs fell short on senior day as they were defeated by the Missouri Tigers by a score of 85-63. The loss was the Bulldogs' third straight and their 13th total of the season.

To start both halves, head coach Mike White elected to give five Georgia seniors the start in honor of senior day. The two teams then struggled to build offensive momentum early as neither team had reached double-digits in scoring in the first five minutes of play. The game was neck-and-neck through eight minutes until a trio of threes by Kario Oquendo aided Georgia to a 10-3 run. The Bulldogs' onslaught of threes continued throughout the first as they completed 8/17 of their shots from behind the arc and took a 41-40 lead to the locker room.

The Tigers carried their momentum at the end of the first half into the second half as they rapidly jumped out to a nine-point lead. The three-point fortunes that Georgia enjoyed in the first half quickly failed them as they were just 2/12 from behind the arc in the second half. Instead, it would be the Tigers who excelled in three-point shooting as they finished the game shooting 50% from beyond the arc. The energy in Stegman continued to dwindle as the Tigers' lead grew to as large as 25 points before the final buzzer sounded.

Kario Oquendo gave the Dawgs an electric first-half performance where he scored 13 points which included a stout 3/4 from behind the arc. Unfortunately, his second half was not near as productive as he finished the game with 14 points and two steals.

D'Moi Hodge was excellent for Missouri. The senior guard from The British Virgin Islands finished as the Tiger's leading scorer with 18 points, 2 rebounds, and a pair of steals. He was one of four Tigers to finish the game with 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs will remain in Athens this week to take on the Florida Gators in what will be their home game of the season. They will wrap up the regular season in Columbia on March 4, when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

