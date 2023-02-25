Open in App
Lafayette, LA
Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Lafayette

By Bjorn Morfin,

5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A 25-year-old has been arrested for attempted first-degree murder, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

Trevon Brooks, 25, was arrested on an active warrant according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD). Brooks is charged with assault by drive-by shooting and attempted first-degree murder.

LPD said that the warrant for his arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on Dec. 24, 2022, around 12:10 a.m.

According to LPD, Brooks shot at a vehicle in the 200 block of Jefferson Street several times before driving away.

LPD also said that the vehicle was occupied by the victim at the time Brooks shot at it.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

