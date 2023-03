Cleveland.com

Ounce of (fire) prevention worth a ton of cleanup at hotel: Orange Police Blotter By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com, 5 days ago

By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com, 5 days ago

Police were called to the Hampton Inn & Suites at 10:46 p.m. Feb. 19 after three juveniles came into the hotel and set off two ...