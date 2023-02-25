Open in App
Seattle, WA
TheDailyBeast

Audio Shows George Santos Lied to Federal Judge in 2017

By Katie Hawkinson,

5 days ago
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

In yet another scandal for the freshman representative, Politico revealed Friday that George Santos lied to a Seattle judge in 2017 about working for Goldman Sachs. “I am an aspiring politician and I work for Goldman Sachs,” Santos told King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell in the audio, according to Politico . “You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?” the judge asked. “Yup,” Santos responded. The new congressman later told the New York Post he had never worked at Goldman Sachs. The remark came during a bail hearing for someone Santos identified as a family friend; that individual later pleaded guilty to fraud for an ATM skimming plot.

Read it at Politico

