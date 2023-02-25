Open in App
Austin, TX
KXAN

CapMetro to temporarily suspend Red Line next week for construction project

By Julianna Russ,

5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro said it would be suspending its CapMetro Rail Red Line temporarily from Feb. 27 through March 3.

The metro system said the suspension would be to continue the construction work on the new McKalla Station at Q2 Stadium , which is scheduled to be operational by the 2024 Austin FC season.

According to CapMetro, there would also be a road closure on Rutland Drive starting Sunday until Wednesday. About 150-200 feet of the road would be closed in each direction from the railroad tracks, the metro system said.

RELATED: CapMetro’s McKalla Station on track to launch before 2024 Austin FC season

“Additional construction work will take place periodically through July, primarily affecting Rundberg Lane and the Braker Lane area, in order to complete the project on time and on budget,” CapMetro said.

The metro system said it would operate a shuttle to serve Leander, Lakeline and Howard Stations before heading to Downtown Station to provide minimal disruptions to customers.

“CapMetro also offers alternative bus service from all rail station locations that can take customers downtown, although not directly to Downtown Station,” CapMetro said.

Customers in need of extra assistance throughout the construction were asked to call CapMetro’s Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200.

There are no scheduled events at Q2 Stadium during the temporary suspension, according to CapMetro.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0
