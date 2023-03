blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa beats Michigan State 112-106 in frantic comeback By BoilerHawk, 5 days ago

By BoilerHawk, 5 days ago

Another furious comeback. Another season-saving with for the Iowa Hawkeyes (18-11, 10-8) in a rousing 112-106 victory over the Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8) which ...