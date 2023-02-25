17-year-old arrested for January shooting death of man

The investigation into the murder revealed the suspect possibly attempted to rob Converse and then shot him multiple times. The U.S. Marshals Task Force worked with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office to investigate and obtain an arrest warrant.
The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Oakland, was taken into custody and booked into the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center.
