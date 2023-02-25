The Popular “The Pink Stuff” Cleaner Doubles as a Stain Remover for Clothes

I’m sure you have been seeing this cleaning solution with a bright pink label , either in a tub, or in a stand up squirt bottle making moves and sweeping the world of cleaning products. This isn’t just any ole stuff, this is “The Pink Stuff”, and it is poppin' off for a reason.

People found it the magic cleaner for hard yellow stains that coat sinks and toilets , on tiles that have turned a different shade and been like that for 20 plus years, and now there's a new use for it and we are basically freaking. Cleaning expert and TikToker @b_cleans used this stuff on her son's dirt covered, stained white socks, and the results speak for themselves.

Yeah that's right, generic stain cleaner, step aside. It seems like “The Pink Stuff” is taking over and replacing every other cleaning agent on the shelves, almost like it truly is the secret one cleaner does all sorta thing, which by the looks of this now… we kinda think it is.

The woman starts with her son's white socks that are stained with dirt on the heels and toes, she sprays some of the solution on them, pops them in the wash and reveals socks that literally look brand new.

Sold. We. Are. Sold!

