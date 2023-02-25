Open in App
Athlon Sports

Look: Von Miller Fuels Derrick Henry Trade Speculation With Viral Post

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29T7tS_0kzrF6tv00

It's the NFL offseason, which means it's time for trade and free agent rumors to take center stage.

One potential player swap that garnered a lot of attention this week was ESPN's Jeff Darlington's suggestion that the Tennessee Titans consider trading star running back Derrick Henry to the Buffalo Bills.

While Darlington initially billed the suggestion as nothing more than fun speculation, there's now some concrete reason to believe it could happen.

Von Miller, the Bills' star pass-rusher, posted a picture with Henry to his Instagram account, along with emojis of eyeballs and a Buffalo.

No surprise, the photo, which appears to have been taken after Miller and Henry shared a workout, has sparked widespread speculation that Henry could join the Bills' explosive offense.

"Miller is a good pitchman who has recruited OBJ and could now be recruiting King Henry," an NFL Rumors twitter account p osted .

"Henry to Buffalo confirmed," another wrote .

Henry has played all seven of his NFL seasons with the Titans. He's led the NFL in rushing twice and earned three Pro Bowl berths during that span.

While Henry has become the face of the Titans' franchise, trading him makes sense if the team doesn't feel like it can contend for a Super Bowl in the next season or two. Henry, who has led the NFL in rushing attempts in three of the past four seasons, might not have much tread left on his tires. But a contender like the Bills might still be willing to send the Titans a fair amount of draft capital for Henry this offseason.

NFL fans will continue to keep an eye on Henry to see whether or not a trade actually emerges.

