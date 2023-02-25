Open in App
Providence, RI
The Providence Journal

Former Hope High School basketball coach charged with domestic assault

By Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal,

5 days ago
PROVIDENCE — A well-known former Hope High School basketball coach, David Nyblom, has been charged with domestic assault.

Nyblom assaulted his girlfriend inside a home on Ravenswood Avenue on Wednesday, according to Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin. At the scene, the woman had a mark on her neck, Lapatin said.

Nyblom, 59, was charged on Friday, according to an online court record.

Nyblom also was arraigned before Judge Stephen M. Isherwood on Friday. The record shows that a plea of not guilty was entered. Isherwood issued a no contact order in the case.

Nyblom, who is listed as a physical education teacher on the faculty at Hope High School, was released on personal recognizance.

