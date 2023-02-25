Open in App
Boston, MA
The Hockey News

Avalanche Trade Shane Bowers to Bruins for Keith Kinkaid

By Mike Stephens,

5 days ago

The Colorado Avalanche have traded forward Shane Bowers to the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The trades keep on coming.

A pair of contenders opted to swap depth pieces with each other on Saturday afternoon, as the Colorado Avalanche dealt forward Shane Bowers to the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

In Bowers, the Bruins get a young player with a ton of potential who, to this point in his brief career, has failed to capitalize on it.

Picked by the Ottawa 28th overall in the 2017 NHL draft and traded to Colorado later that year, Bowers has suited up in just one big-league game, making his NHL debut this season with Colorado. The 23-year-old has otherwise spent the past five years in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles, scoring at over a half-point-per-game pace just once and racking up four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 37 games this season.

Once considered a top prospect, Bowers may benefit greatly from a change of scenery and will be entering a Bruins organization that is among the most rock-solid in the league.

Kinkaid, on the other hand, arrives in Colorado as some greatly-needed goalie depth, with Avalanche backup Pavel Francouz having missed time at various points this season due to injury. Having played primarily at the AHL level over the past three seasons, Kinkaid does have 168 games of NHL experience on his resumé and has compiled a 70-58-21 record throughout his career to go with a .905 save percentage.

Stay tuned. The trade market is still heating up.

