What to expect in California’s next storm and how to prepare

(KTXL) — Although the most recent storm is making its way out of Northern California, communities still need to be prepared as another storm will makes its way into the region next week, according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, the NWS shared that another storm will bring “significant low elevation snow” with some areas in the Sierra and foothills experiencing “extreme” impacts from the storm.

The travel advisory for tomorrow is to avoid any high elevation travel on Sunday through Wednesday. Most specifically Monday through early Wednesday.

“Extreme impacts from heavy snow & winds will cause extremely dangerous to impossible driving conditions & likely widespread road closures & infrastructure impacts,” the NWS shared on Saturday.

The list of impacted highways include; Interstates 80 and 5, US Highway 50 and State Routes 36, 89, 49, 88, 4, 108, 162 and 299.

Storm mapping shows that once again the coastal range, the northern Sacramento Valley, the northern Sierra Nevada and the central Sierra Nevada will experience moderate to extreme impacts from the storm.

The NWS said that snowfall will be between one to two feet in areas above 2,000 feet and between three to six feet above 3,000 feet.

These are the predicted snowfall amounts between Monday and Wednesday:

– Interstate 5 (near Mount Shasta): 18″ to 24″

– Lassen Peak: 48″ to 60″

– Donner Pass: 36″ to 48″

– Echo Pass: 24″ to 36″

– Carson Pass: 36″ to 48″

– Ebbetts Pass: 36″ to 48″

– Sonora Pass: 24″ to 36″

– Tioga Pass: 24″ to 36″

In order to prepare for the coming storm the NWS suggests to following.

Prepare Your Home : Buy needed supplies before the storm arrives.

Have a plan: Have a communication plan and a plan in the event of a power outage or are unable to leave. Also have travel plans with alternate routes for road closures or other impacts.

Prepare Your Vehicle: Check tires, wiper blades, fluids and lights. Pack chain, emergency kits, cold weather gear, first aid supplies, food, water and flashlights

Monitor the Forecast: Keep up to date with the latest forecast information as the storm approaches.

For a complete list of storm preparation information visit ready.gov/winter-weather

