Sparta High School January 2023 Students and Staff Member of the Month

SPARTA, NJ – Each month Sparta High School announces a student of the month to represent each of the school’s departments and highlights a staff member of the month. The staff member of the month is nominated on an anonymous form. The nominations include comments about the staff member.

The January staff member fo the month is Jeffrey Haakmeester. "Mr. Haakmeester works tirelessly to make sure the building is a safe and learning-conducive environment for students and staff. He takes pride in his work and the care he shows to all people and facets of the building each and every day is remarkable. He puts his heart and soul into his work and constantly puts the needs of others before his own."

The January 2023 Students of the Month and comments from their teachers:

English - Jessica Drozd is the kind of student who never takes a day off. She is the first to show up to class and does so with an eagerness to learn. It should be noted that her input is marked by a remarkable consistency and clarity. Jessica is the type of student who is the last to brag of her accomplishments but is a model student.

Math - McKaela Reekie is an outstanding student in BC Calculus. She always works hard and is on task. McKaela is dedicated to consistently perform well and does not get distracted from this goal. She asks questions, is a very active learner, and is also polite and kind, with a sense of humor.

Science - Connor Sumowsky plans to pursue a career as a strength and conditioning coach. He is motivated and works hard on a daily basis to learn the concepts presented in class. The exercise programs and workouts he creates reflect an in-depth understanding of exercise physiology.

World Language - Julian Laznik-Moraghan is currently at the top of his class in level 3 German. He helps his classmates if they struggle, he leads by example and he is a total joy to have in class. He is also a student athlete, a runner, a great person all around.

History - Braden Schappert has been working hard and making great strides through his efforts in history class this marking period.

TCC - Le-Shem Little is doing a great job in Digital Graphics and Design class. He is a hardworking, creative and enthusiastic about photoshop and always goes above and beyond with his work. He is a great example to his classmates.

Music - Rémi Coleman is a senior and has been a strong member of the Audio Engineering program and Recording Club for the past 4 years. Rémi is a talented songwriter and musician who is constantly studying the recording and production craft. Rémi shows great interest and talent in the recording arts and wishes to study Audio Engineering and Music Production in college.

Art - Arianna Puleo is a meticulous artist who is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence with each project. She has vision for her art and will always put in the work to accomplish her goals. She has a passion for creation and a subtle, yet impressive enthusiasm for pushing herself to achieve. Her teacher Mrs. Csatlos loves seeing her in the art room during lunch simply enjoying the process of art making.

Physical Education - Abigail Connors shows up to PE with a great attitude and is always ready to participate in whatever activity is taking place that day. She consistently looks for opportunities to go above and beyond. Abby exhibits leadership skills, sportsmanship, and enthusiasm for learning.







