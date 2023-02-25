EU bans TikTok on government phones as national security concerns grow from Western lawmakers. TikTok says it feels blindsided by the lack of 'due process.'
By Sarah Al-Arshani,
5 days ago
Western lawmakers have expressed concerns over TikTok's cybersecurity threats in recent years.
The EU joins other authorities to ban the app from staff phones over cybersecurity concerns.
The US Senate as well as more than half of US states also ban the app on government phones.
The European Commission banned TikTok from staff phones over cybersecurity concerns, Reuters reported.
TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, accused the EU of not consulting with it before making the move.
"So we are really operating under a cloud. And the lack of transparency and the lack of due process. Quite frankly one would expect, you know, some sort of engagement on this matter," Caroline Greer, TikTok's director of public policy and government relations, told Reuters. The company did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
At a news conference on Thursday, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said the decision was an internal one, and the agency does not have to give a reason for it, Reuters reported.
EU staff members will also have to remove TikTok from their personal devices if those devices access corporate services, Reuters also reported.
Comments / 0