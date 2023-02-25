Lady Gaga sued by woman who says the singer failed to pay $500,000 reward after returning her stolen dogs: report
BuzzFeed News reported Lady Gaga is being sued in connection with the 2021 theft of her bulldogs.
A woman, Jennifer McBride, turned Gaga's two bulldogs over to the police shortly after the robbery.
McBride said she never received the promised $500,000 reward and that Gaga "defrauded" her.
Jennifer McBride, the woman who returned Lady Gaga's dogs after they were stolen in 2021, is suing the singer, saying she never received the promised $500,000 reward. BuzzFeed News was the first to report on the lawsuit .
In February 2021, Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking the singer's French bulldogs . Perpetrators stole two of the three dogs, Koji and Gustav. Following the incident, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the Koji and Gustav.
Police arrested five people in April 2021 — including McBride, who "found" the dogs and turned them over to police two days after the robbery.
