Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno mom publishes book raising awareness for autism

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNEph_0kzr8aSK00

A local mother is taking action to improve the quality of life of individuals affected by autism.

Lashawn Toney of Fresno is raising her 14-year-old daughter Jorgia with Autism and Cystic Fibrosis.

She has dedicated her life to sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents through her book "Journey Of a Real Gift Inside Autism."

She's also taken to YouTube to document Jorgia's everyday journey, along with her own struggle, balancing being a wife and mother to her other children.

Toney says her goal is to create awareness and encouragement.

"When I was given the diagnosis I was sent home and I was left to figure it out. That was heartbreaking because I was like what is autism, what do I do from here, where do I go...I wrote the book because I wanted parents to know your feelings are valid, what we feel is valid," Toney said.

For where to find the book, click here.

For information about their journey, visit their YouTube page.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
Postpartum hospital wings named after generous donation and decades of service
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Are they wrong? Joe Rogan and comedian talk Fresno’s homeless problem
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Bonnie Simonian passes away after cancer battle
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Madera Method Projects: Local students recognized for work that inspired books
Madera, CA2 days ago
Community raises $2,500 for child with incurable illness in Visalia
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Did AG Bonta Prefer No Hospital in Madera to a Catholic Hospital There?
Madera, CA1 day ago
Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis officially retires after 9 years
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Proposed Planned Parenthood clinic draws early protest in Tulare
Tulare, CA3 days ago
44-year-old man arrested for series of bombing incidents in Fresno: PD
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Housing Watch: Down payment assistance on homes for low-income Valley families
Fresno, CA9 hours ago
In rural California, a hospital with millions in equipment sits empty and closed
Madera, CA2 days ago
Pancho Barraza performing at Save Mart Center in October
Fresno, CA2 days ago
A message from Mayor Pro Tem Vong Mouanoutoua
Clovis, CA3 days ago
Tickets now on sale for 109th Clovis Rodeo
Clovis, CA10 hours ago
17-year-old student pilot takes first solo flight in Fresno
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Who are the 4 others arrested in connection with the Fresno bombing suspect?
Fresno, CA23 hours ago
79-year-old man missing in Fresno found
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Future journalists find inspiration during conference at Fresno City College
Fresno, CA5 days ago
26 Arrested In Central Valley Gang Sweep Linked to January Massacre of Family
Goshen, CA3 days ago
Man sentenced for 2021 murder at northwest Fresno barbershop
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Police warn of weather damage throughout city of Visalia
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Foothills residents take snow rescue into their own hands
Oakhurst, CA2 days ago
Goshen massacre: Sheriff Boudreaux reveals likely motive for shooting
Goshen, CA5 days ago
Black adults face increased risk for heart disease
Clovis, CA6 days ago
‘Vigil and Rally For Justice’ For Hoover High Student Killed in Hit and Run
Fresno, CA3 days ago
North Fork community comes together during storm
North Fork, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy