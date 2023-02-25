Fresno mom publishes book raising awareness for autism

A local mother is taking action to improve the quality of life of individuals affected by autism.

Lashawn Toney of Fresno is raising her 14-year-old daughter Jorgia with Autism and Cystic Fibrosis.

She has dedicated her life to sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents through her book "Journey Of a Real Gift Inside Autism."

She's also taken to YouTube to document Jorgia's everyday journey, along with her own struggle, balancing being a wife and mother to her other children.

Toney says her goal is to create awareness and encouragement.

"When I was given the diagnosis I was sent home and I was left to figure it out. That was heartbreaking because I was like what is autism, what do I do from here, where do I go...I wrote the book because I wanted parents to know your feelings are valid, what we feel is valid," Toney said.