hawaiinewsnow.com

A Kapolei woman turned her pandemic hobby into a small business and a homage to her Hawaiian roots By Caelan Hughes, 5 days ago

By Caelan Hughes, 5 days ago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keala Souza created her small business, Hawaii Bread Co., out of her Kapolei home during lockdown and looked to her own Hawaiian ...