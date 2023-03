HARROD — Allen East kindergarten registration, Part I for the 23/24 school year will be online starting March 1st – March 31st. Children must be 5 years old on or before August 1st. Registrants will need the child’s name, child’s birth date, parent’s name, parent’s address and parent’s phone number.

Please contact the Allen East Elementary Office at 419-648-3333 Ext. 1004 with any questions.