Jameson Taillon: 'I thought I was going to be a Met for a while'

By Ryan Chichester,

5 days ago

Jameson Taillon is now with the Cubs after signing a four-year, $68 million contract, but he told MLB insider Jon Heyman that before he signed with Chicago, he believed he would be staying in New York, but signing with the Mets.

“I thought I was going to be a Met for a while,” Taillon said.

That wouldn’t have been an issue with Taillon, who was able to stay healthy as a Yankee and found success after multiple Tommy John surgeries threatened his career while with Pittsburgh. As Taillon told Heyman, joining the Mets wouldn’t have been the worst outcome, both on and off the field.

“I fell in love with New York City,” Taillon said. “I took advantage of what New York offers. You go to the plays. You go to dinners. You ride the subway.”

In the end, the Mets added Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana to their rotation, and Taillon ended up with the Cubs, an outcome he favored as well.

“The Cubs made a really strong first impression,” Taillon told Heyman .
“I was comfortable with the Cubs. It’s a great organization and a great fit.
I’m happy with the decision.”

