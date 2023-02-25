Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
WEEI Sports Radio

The Bruins have traded away a goalie

By Scott Mc Laughlin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrOdX_0kzr1qaB00

They did it. We may have thought certain hosts on this station were crazy for suggesting it, but the Bruins have actually done it. They've traded away one of their goalies. The one with the best save percentage on the team, in fact.

OK, I'm not going to string you along any further: It's Keith Kinkaid. They've traded Kinkaid to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.

Kinkaid played one game for Boston this season, stopping 30 of 31 shots (hence the team-best .968 save percentage) in a 3-1 win over the Sabres back on Nov. 12.

The 33-year-old Kinkaid has an 8-7-4 record and .909 save percentage in 20 appearances for AHL Providence this season, but he has been out-performed by prospects Brandon Bussi (16-2-4, .929) and Kyle Keyser (7-1-2, .925).

Bowers, 23, was a first-round pick (28th overall) of the Ottawa Senators in 2017. He was traded to Colorado in the 2017 deal that sent Matt Duchene to Ottawa.

Bowers, who played two seasons at Boston University from 2017-19, hasn't scored enough to progress beyond the AHL, averaging under half a point per game across four AHL seasons. He has four goals and 10 assists in 37 games for the AHL Colorado Eagles this season. He did make his NHL debut on Nov. 10 earlier this season, but played just 1:46 in that game and was immediately sent back down.

For the Bruins, the most significant aspect to this trade is that it means at least one of Bussi or Keyser -- possibly both -- had passed Kinkaid on the organizational depth chart and would be ahead of the veteran for a call-up should something happen to either Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman down the stretch.

Kinkaid would have been moving on as an unrestricted free agent after the season anyways, so there's no harm in flipping him now to get a young player who might still develop a little more offense than he's shown.

The Bruins also made another roster move Saturday, activating center Tomas Nosek off long-term injured reserve and waiving forward Vinni Lettieri.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bruins became first team in 42 years to win a game in this kind of way
Boston, MA1 day ago
Report: Bruins acquiring Tyler Bertuzzi from Red Wings
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Bruins reportedly ran into one major 'stumbling block' in pursuit of Jakob Chychrun
Boston, MA2 days ago
Win over Oilers showcased what Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway bring to Bruins
Boston, MA2 days ago
Bruins Weekly: Orlov, Hathaway, Injuries, Trade Deadline & More
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Bruins are first team in NHL history to achieve this impressive feat
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston Bruins' top goal scorer David Pastrnak signs 8-year contract extension
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Red Sox Newcomer Sent Warning To Teammates Upon Joining Boston
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Celtics drop out of first place, Jayson Tatum gets ejected in frustrating loss to Knicks
Boston, MA2 days ago
Young Red Sox Prospect Already Drawing Comparisons To NL Star; Could He Make Club?
Boston, MA1 day ago
Hurley: Sweeney, Bruins clearly all in on winning the Stanley Cup
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Bruins players grateful for front office's "all-in" approach
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Celtics voice Mike Gorman reveals medical emergency behind eye patch
Boston, MA1 day ago
Linus Ullmark makes history again as Bruins steal win from Flames
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy