Open in App
Herriman, UT
See more from this location?
KSLTV

Utah “influencer” arrested for assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence

By DEVIN OLDROYD AND SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NEWSRADIO,

5 days ago
HERRIMAN, Utah — A Herriman woman referred to as a social media influencer was arrested last week for assault. According to Herriman police, Taylor Frankie...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Dad, son react after teen wrongfully tackled, detained by police in Provo
Provo, UT1 day ago
Man in custody after alleged assault at West Valley City hotel
West Valley City, UT1 day ago
Teen tackled, detained by police after being mistaken for suspect inside Provo ice arena
Provo, UT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Increasing threat' in some Utah drugs causes concern for law enforcement, advocates
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago
Utah social media influencer threw metal bar stools, wooden play set at boyfriend, charges state
Herriman, UT2 days ago
Man with history of speeding charged in fatal motorcycle-pedestrian crash
Draper, UT1 day ago
Tooele man shoots neighbor after yearlong feud
Tooele, UT2 days ago
Police: Man fleeing police crashes, hits pedestrian, runs into nearby home
West Valley City, UT22 hours ago
Police: Man, 61, arrested following West Haven hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured
West Haven, UT1 day ago
Utah TikTok star threw metal chairs at boyfriend, charges say
Herriman, UT2 days ago
Mother of Lauren McCluskey impressed with U. changes, but says work still needs to be done
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago
12 arrested during All-Star Weekend for soliciting minors
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Heavy police presence outside Farmington Post Office after report of gunfire
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Mormon 'Soft-Swinging' TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence in Utah
Herriman, UT5 days ago
Couple sues Davis School District for allegedly refusing to accommodate daughter’s medical needs
Salt Lake City, UT21 hours ago
Police prevent possible shooting at Roy High School, juvenile in custody
Roy, UT4 days ago
Texas woman arrested in South Carolina tied to attempted theft in Utah
Provo, UT3 days ago
New details reveal family members searched for 8 to 9 hours before Layton man found dead
Layton, UT2 days ago
Neighborhood comes together to capture neglected dog roaming for weeks in Utah County
Saratoga Springs, UT1 day ago
Bill mandating counties to provide homeless shelters, enforce camping laws passes Utah House
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
West Valley man sentenced to life in prison for alleged murder of local woman
West Valley City, UT5 days ago
West Valley man sentenced to life in prison for ‘brutal, cold-blooded’ murder
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
Utah woman drowns off coast of Hawaii
Layton, UT1 day ago
Man in 'extremely critical condition' after reportedly riding bike into oncoming traffic
South Salt Lake, UT1 day ago
Wednesday’s Child: Autum, 13, dreams of living on a ranch with loving parents
Kearns, UT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy