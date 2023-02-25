Naruto Cosplay Creates a Rock Lee/Gaara Rematch

When it comes to the Naruto franchise , it's mostly agreed by fans that the fight featuring Rock Lee of Konoha and Gaara of the Sand Village is one of the biggest battles of the series to date. With Gaara's mastery of sand and cruel personality clashing with Rock Lee's determination and physical prowess on the battlefield, it's hard to top this unique clash when it comes to the ninja world. Now, a pair of cosplayers have put their own twist on the sand and fist-filled fight.

Luckily for both Rock Lee and Konoha, Gaara would eventually manage to shake off his more psychotic personality traits , not only thanks to gaining more mastery over the One-Tailed Beast hiding within his body but also thanks to the influence of Naruto Uzumaki. Following in Naruto's footsteps, Gaara is able to become the Kazekage long before Naruto is able to become the leader of the Hidden Leaf, showing up in Shippuden as both an ally and a leader despite his young age. Much like other members of the older generation, both Gaara and Rock Lee have mostly been on the sidelines in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Sand Vs Leaf Re-Imagined

Instagram Account On Key Cosplay took the opportunity to share this new take on Gaara and Rock Lee, which sees the two former enemies now standing back-to-back as they did in the original series and into both Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations :

Currently, the legacies of both Gaara and Rock Lee are being carried on by their proteges , Shinki and Metal Lee respectively, with the pair even fighting in a similar fashion as their senses earlier on in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , though their conflict wasn't able to live up to its predecessor. As the ninja world struggles with the fight against Code and the Kara Organization, it seems as though a rematch might not take place in the near future, though we could see the two ninjas having a role against the Otsutsuki down the line.

What do you think of this new take on Gaara and Rock Lee? Is their initial conflict your favorite fight of the Naruto franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.