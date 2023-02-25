Lake Highland Prep's late surge stops Bishop Kenny in Class 4A girls basketball final

LAKELAND — For three quarters, Bishop Kenny looked ready to end their three-decade wait for a Sunshine State girls basketball crown.

Then Lake Highland Prep showed why it still rules Class 4A.

Activating full-court pressure in the fourth quarter, the Highlanders punished a flurry of turnovers and dashed Bishop Kenny's hopes 55-45 in Saturday's Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A girls basketball final at the RP Funding Center.

Trailing 32-27 entering the final eight minutes, the Highlanders (25-6) turned up the pressure and junior guard Jada Eads turned up the scoring with 21 points as the team capture its fourth consecutive FHSAA trophy.

"It was time for us to turn it up a little bit," Lake Highland Prep coach Al Honor said, "and I'm proud of the way we responded."

For Bishop Kenny (30-2), the loss ended a 27-game winning streak that had stretched on since a Nov. 23, 2022, loss to Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy, 40-35, at the Insider Exposure Thanksgiving Classic.

"We went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the state for three quarters," Bishop Kenny coach Will Mayer said, "and ran out of gas a little bit in the fourth."

Bartram Trail girls lacrosse champion appealing NIL case to FHSAA's board of directors

Boys basketball: Ribault, Providence, Ponte Vedra, NFEI to FHSAA final four

BACK ON TOP: Bartram Trail defeats Boca Raton for third FHSAA girls soccer title in four years

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Doug Pederson welcomes flag football squads to Jaguars' home

DISCIPLINED START FOR CRUSADERS

Against a guard-laden and quick Highlanders lineup, Mayer sought to maintain an early tempo about as deliberate as an Interstate 4 traffic jam.

"We knew we couldn't get into an up-and-down game with them," Mayer said.

Bishop Kenny set the tone on their opening possession by chewing up 77 seconds before finding Clare Coyle for the opening basket. Through the opening half, they stayed patient for their shooting chance, clamped down on defense and forced Lake Highland Prep to play a waiting game.

That built a 17-13 halftime lead, strengthened in the paint by relentless rebounding from junior forward Coyle — 11 boards before the break — and non-stop energy from Sydney Roundtree.

"They wanted to run and gun, push the pace, play in transition," Roundtree said. "We had to stop that, slow it down and make them play our game."

Three-pointers from Riley Talbert kept Bishop Kenny in front entering the final quarter.

"I thought he had a great game plan and I applaud [Mayer] for it… they did a great job of slowing the game down and minimizing possession," Honor said.

HIGHLANDERS' FOURTH-QUARTER AVALANCHE

Then came the Highlanders' high pressure at full force. It took barely a minute for Lake Highland Prep to wipe out the lead from the first three quarters, and the warning signs came fast.

Bishop Kenny opened the period with back-to-back turnovers and senior guard Eleecia Carter, who scored 14 points against Kenny in the 2020 final and 16 in the 2021 semifinal game, ignited a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter.

"We just applied a whole bunch of pressure to make them turn over," Carter said.

Then, after Sophia Rueppell's old-fashioned 3-point play pushed Bishop Kenny into a 35-33 edge near the quarter's midway point, the Highlanders unleashed an avalanche against the tiring Crusaders.

Junior guard Eads staked Lake Highland Prep to a 39-36 edge with her final flurry of baskets, Ari Woodard penetrated to the hoop for a finish and Lexi Blue delivered a dagger from outside.

"I don't know a faster kid with the ball," Honor said of Eads, a transfer from 2022 runner-up Wekiva who led the Highlanders in scoring.

The foul trouble also piled up. Coyle fouled out with 3:03 to go after a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds, and three other Crusaders finished with four fouls apiece as the Highlanders put the game away.

TITLE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BISHOP KENNY

For Bishop Kenny, the familiar pattern continues: Once more among the best teams in Florida, but once more minutes short in their quest to add to their previous state championships in 1990, 1991 and 1992. Honor paid tribute to the Crusaders' continued strides since the teams' prior meeting in 2021.

"A lot of the time in Florida we don't see that kind of development in young ladies, but their game has grown and they played a good game," Honor said.

Still, Bishop Kenny's prospects for 2024 — and maybe another shot at Lake Highland Prep — look bright.

The Crusaders are scheduled to lose graduating point guard Rueppell as well as seniors Ellie Brown, Cameron Clifford and Taylor Manuel, but six of their seven most-used players return.

The quest is on for a sixth straight Lakeland trip — and next time, maybe, a champion's trophy at the end.

"I'm so proud of them," Mayer said. "And we're going to keep working to get back."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Lake Highland Prep's late surge stops Bishop Kenny in Class 4A girls basketball final