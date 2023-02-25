Open in App
Magnolia, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

1 dead, 2 injured after fiery head-on car collision in Magnolia

By Cameron Goodnight, Delaware News Journal,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPH3c_0kzqzrre00

An unidentified driver and a dog were killed Friday evening after a head-on collision in Magnolia, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said the individual was driving a Chrysler minivan at 7:25 p.m. Friday, attempting to travel north on Bay Road, just south of Trap Shooters Road, when the Chrysler exited the roadway “for unknown reasons” and entered into the southbound lane on Bay Road. At that time, the individual crashed into a 58-year-old’s Mercedes in a head-on collision, causing both vehicles to catch fire, according to a news release.

Police said the 58-year-old man driving the Mercedes and a 59-year-old passenger, who was identified as a woman, were safely removed from the vehicle by a “good Samaritan.” They were both treated for injuries at a local hospital, police said. The Mercedes was carrying two dogs and one died.

FOR SUBSCRIBERSWas a Delaware man discriminated against for alcoholism when police charged him with DUI?

The driver of the Chrysler, whose identification is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The roadway was closed for about three hours.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Master Corporal W. Booth at 302-698-8451 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Contact reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com, or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnight.

