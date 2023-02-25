1 dead, 2 injured after fiery head-on car collision in Magnolia

An unidentified driver and a dog were killed Friday evening after a head-on collision in Magnolia, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said the individual was driving a Chrysler minivan at 7:25 p.m. Friday, attempting to travel north on Bay Road, just south of Trap Shooters Road, when the Chrysler exited the roadway “for unknown reasons” and entered into the southbound lane on Bay Road. At that time, the individual crashed into a 58-year-old’s Mercedes in a head-on collision, causing both vehicles to catch fire, according to a news release.

Police said the 58-year-old man driving the Mercedes and a 59-year-old passenger, who was identified as a woman, were safely removed from the vehicle by a “good Samaritan.” They were both treated for injuries at a local hospital, police said. The Mercedes was carrying two dogs and one died.

The driver of the Chrysler, whose identification is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The roadway was closed for about three hours.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Master Corporal W. Booth at 302-698-8451 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

