Oceanside, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Fire damages unoccupied home in Oceanside

By City News Service,

5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unoccupied home under renovation was damaged Saturday by a fire that started in the garage and extended into the home, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 120 block of Lancer Avenue, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at 3:40 a.m. and the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The garage fire extended into the small single-story home and firefighters outside began to put out the flames coming from the garage, the OFD said. Units entered the home and used two hoses to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters cut holes in the roof to let the gases and smoke out of the structure.

No firefighters were injured.

Units remained on the scene for another hour to overhaul the structure. Neighboring residents who had been evacuated were allowed back into their homes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

