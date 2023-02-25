Hawkeye Heroics: Twitter reacts to Iowa’s miraculous rally over Michigan State

How about that for a game folks?!

If you tuned out for the ending of this one, you certainly weren’t the only one. This game felt like such a guaranteed loss that you had fans filing their way out of Carver with basketball still left to be played.

Another team played outstanding against Iowa, a recurring theme all season of opponents just putting it all together whenever against Fran McCaffery’s boys. The Spartans shot out of their mind in this one, over 70% from beyond the arc. That is pure insanity, and only happens against Iowa of course. Tyson Walker had a career game for Michigan State. Again, everyone has their career game against the Hawkeyes.

The one really felt like the final blow on Iowa’s season. Three straight losses in a row where they simply had no answer for their opponents. Iowa couldn’t stop anything on defense, proving to be the complete inverse from the Ferentz-led football squad. Kiss the NCAA Tournnament goodbye folks.

Then everything changed, and it all started with a stare-down. You can question coach Fran McCaffery’s behavior on the court all you want, and many did when they saw him in a deadlock stare with the official. Just another Fran McCaffery melt-down as the team crumbles around him.

They did not crumble though. Iowa just started hitting everything, and they completed a comeback for the ages, winning 112-106 in overtime over Michigan State. The Hawkeyes were down 93-81 with 1:23 left to play, and still down 96-86 with less than a minute remaining. With some extremely hard work on the boards and a little bit of magic, Iowa stormed back and really saved their season.

You saw a dramatic shift from fans on social media during the dying embers of this contest. From pure destitution at the seemingly lost season to pure elation at what quickly became a “where were you when this happened” moment. Here are the best social media reactions through that journey.

I guess that's it then...

https://twitter.com/PatHarty/status/1629555242646765570?s=20

Not Anymore

https://twitter.com/PV_GIA/status/1629554952354791431?s=20

The Stare That Changed Everything

https://twitter.com/BarstoolBigCat/status/1629559103784734723?s=20

I WANT ANOTHER DRINK! I WANT TO PLAY DARTS!

https://twitter.com/lucy_rohden/status/1629557958387597312?s=20

Impossible

https://twitter.com/hawkeyenation/status/1629556929319010310?s=20

What a Waste

https://twitter.com/BHGP/status/1629558732945227776?s=20

Hope?

https://twitter.com/IowaAwesome/status/1629558875463491584?s=20

INSANITY

https://twitter.com/SkinnyKenny_/status/1629560613256015873?s=20 https://twitter.com/ChadLeistikow/status/1629560593005834241?s=20

MOMMAS WRONG AGAIN!

https://twitter.com/ChadLeistikow/status/1629561113758105602?s=20

HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING!

https://twitter.com/Evan_Flood/status/1629561409624322056?s=20

OVERTIME?!

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1629561618521792513?s=20

Clutch Gene From Sandfort

https://twitter.com/IowaHoops/status/1629562725301886976?s=20 https://twitter.com/BarstoolUIowa/status/1629561736633241607?s=20

T-Mac Would Be Proud

https://twitter.com/Hassel_Chris/status/1629562070919180292?s=20

What Even Are Numbers

https://twitter.com/owensiebring/status/1629562277614563328?s=20 https://twitter.com/BarstoolUIowa/status/1629562512902324228?s=20

This One's For the Quitters!

https://twitter.com/webcentrick/status/1629563417970241538?s=20

Interesting...

https://twitter.com/TomFornelli/status/1629563321107054604?s=20

Big Time Player Taking Over

https://twitter.com/ActionNetworkHQ/status/1629563453403807745?s=20

Out-Coached Em

https://twitter.com/IowaAwesome/status/1629563657565745160?s=20

Big Tone!

https://twitter.com/IowaHoops/status/1629564618455539713?s=20

HELP THEM THEY'RE CHOKING!

https://twitter.com/BarstoolUIowa/status/1629565178013425665?s=20

NEVER IN DOUBT!

https://twitter.com/IowaHoops/status/1629565376114589697?s=20

Biggest Win of the Season

https://twitter.com/JordanBo_3/status/1629565571993042944?s=20

Always a Fun Time in Carver

https://twitter.com/kenpomeroy/status/1629565923047661568?s=20

1

1