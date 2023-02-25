Tricia Anderson named Highline High School Alumnus of the Year

The Highline High School Alumni Foundation (HHSAF) this week announced that Tricia Anderson has been selected as its 2023 Alumnus of the year.

Anderson is the third member of the HHS Class of 1977 to win this award, joining recipients Michael Walsh and Jeff Ashley.

Anderson, a lifelong Burien resident, has been an active volunteer for the HHSAF and numerous other organizations including the American Heart Association, Washington Green Schools, Mary’s Place, Highline Historical Society, and the Assistance League of Seattle.

Anderson has served many years in various leadership positions and taken on many volunteer roles for the HHSAF and strives to bring awareness of the foundation to the community. She is the Chair of the Scholarship Committee, Member of the Finance and Golf Fun Day Committees, Fundraiser for the “Rusty Nuts Car Show” in conjunction with “The Bean of Seahurst,” and Board Member. Anderson also volunteers weekly at the HHS Student Closet, where students and families are provided with clothing and other items donated by community members.

In 2004, Anderson was named the Highline College Distinguished Alumni. She had a long career in public service with the King County court system. After King County, she went on to enjoy a second career at Abbott Construction, a high-end construction company started by Dawn and John Abbott, also HHS graduates.

“For me, volunteering is an act of love on a grand scale,” said Anderson. “To see the impact of the Foundation’s programs over the years and how what we do supports our HHS students and their families is a true blessing for me. I sincerely appreciate this fantastic award.

“I get a big kick out of supporting Highline High School staff and students with the Foundation’s programs,” she continued. “Thanks to our generous alums, we are able to provide direct support that makes a big difference in our community.”

Highline Principal Clint Sallee commented:

“It has been a true pleasure to get to know Tricia over the last few years. She is relentlessly positive and committed in her work. And her pride for this school community is palpable. I feel so thankful for Tricia and the Alumni Foundation’s work to support the students of Highline High School. The difference they make for our students goes beyond just financial support. It is so inspiring for our students to know that they go to a high school with such a rich history and a dedicated community of alumni who are invested in their success.”

About the Highline High School Alumni Foundation

The Highline High School Alumni Foundation was founded in 1995, when one $500 scholarship was awarded. In the ensuing 27 years, the foundation has provided 440 scholarships to HHS seniors totaling over $1 million. In 2022, the Foundation added the “May Mettler Future Nurse Scholarship,” bringing the total number of scholarships awarded in 2023 to 25.

Join the Highline High School Alumni Foundation or please consider making a donation. Please visit the Foundation website at HHSAF.org for more information.