The Malibu Times

The following incidents were reported between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4

By Samantha Bravo,

5 days ago

2/3
Petty Theft
A wallet and social security card was stolen from a shopper at Pavillions. The victim said they left their purse unattended while shopping and noticed their card was gone when they returned home. There were no security cameras available in the aisle she left her purse unattended.

2/3
Burglary
A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and an iPhone and designer wallet was stolen. The victim said they left the key on top of the driver’s side tire, went to the beach, and upon return the key was missing, and their vehicle was ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The designer wallet was worth $475.

2/3
Petty Theft
A wallet was stolen from a shopper at Ralphs in Malibu Road. The victim was in line to pay for her items, when she noticed her wallet was missing. The victim believes she was a victim of a pocket scam. The security footage was provided to the deputies for further investigation.

2/3
Grand Theft
An electric bike worth $1,800 was stolen from Wandermere Road. The victim left the bike overnight and in the morning, he noticed it was missing. The deputy noticed there were three Ring cameras available, but none of residence were able to provide footage of when the incident took place.

2/4
Vehicle Burglary
A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and a backpack containing a wallet, laptop, and iPhone were stolen. The victim said they also had an estimated $1,000 in cash in their wallet. The victim said one of their credit cards was charged with $6,904 and $6,947.There were no security cameras available for evidence.

The post The following incidents were reported between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 appeared first on The Malibu Times .

