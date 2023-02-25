Open in App
San Ramon, CA
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Photos: See Dougherty Valley's historic first NCS Open championship with impressive win over De La Salle

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26O3hz_0kzquAoU00

MORAGA, Calif. — The East Bay Athletic League, with loads of basketball history, had never been better than in 2023.

Dougherty Valley, a 15-year-old school from San Ramon that started 2-23 in its very first season, powered through the vaunted league to take both the round robin and league championship against six other teams that had been ranked among the Bay Area's top 20.

Five of the six teams in the North Coast Section's Open Division came from the EBAL, backing up its claim as perhaps the best in Northern California.

The battle-tested Wildcats powered right through, culminated with Friday's 69-55 victory over De La Salle-Concord at jammed packed St. Mary's College.

Ryan Beasley, the highly-charged and skilled 5-foot-11 point guard, once again led Dougherty Valley with 21 points, Connor Sevilla added 13, Blake Hudson 12 points and eight rebounds and Aadi Malali contributed 10 points including a pair of key 3-pointers in the second half.

Billy Haggerty and Evan Wells led the Spartans with 12 points apiece and Alec Blair, the Spartans' top player, had 11 points and eight rebounds in about 18 minutes of play due to foul trouble. He fouled out with 3:45 left.

The Wildcats (27-3) will likely be a No. 1 or 2 seed in next week's CIF Northern California Regional. De La Salle (21-8) will wait for its place in Sunday's seeding meeting.

Here are fantastic images from Greg Jungferman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPc8s_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPe0D_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKmfK_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coKm3_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R35Cz_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gBzT_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34t1a1_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3r63_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008JpQ_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmUW2_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOeg0_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPTml_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zljkr_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RySO4_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTLNw_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvDF1_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OE7Mx_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4ISB_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFho1_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDU5k_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzQ3v_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDnFk_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YOkV_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8eLk_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wro6M_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZsyO_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1ZxL_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7VJO_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXVGQ_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HFAJ_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdOgK_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vC2kg_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guVwr_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdDwc_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xr7Ci_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fs8Py_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IXNS_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvSOD_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrjXJ_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeIpm_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8irm_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZlCR_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35q93j_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoSyE_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5sEz_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVPpD_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIWUr_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1460B9_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6ota_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv9OJ_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GcnX_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Oh2Y_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmdhr_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPHKF_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HttTs_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13K8Ke_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gZi3_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mgerl_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2L5i_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnRGk_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jcfwk_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWQww_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sw9X9_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmVnt_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyW0S_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJe3X_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7y3f_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDB43_0kzquAoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLOtH_0kzquAoU00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
De La Salle celebrates manic Open Division boys basketball win at Mitty
San Jose, CA20 hours ago
The Littlest Little Italy food hall opens near downtown San Jose
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Highly motivated Oakland Tech girls beat McClatchy: CIF State Regional girls basketball first-round roundup
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Archbishop Riordan clamps down, eliminates nemesis Campolindo in NorCal Division 1 opener
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Disgraced San Jose State athletic director lands new job in Utah
San Jose, CA2 days ago
This wildly popular Berkeley bakery is shutting down for good
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Wife of missing SF radio host ‘JV' shares update
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
SRJC student survives jump off Golden Gate Bridge and is thankful at second chance
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Meet the East Bay Dragons, the oldest Black motorcycle club in the West
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Live Bay Area weather updates: Massive trees fall onto homes in North Bay
Forestville, CA1 day ago
One of the East Bay’s Best Ramen Shops Takes Its Cues From Hawaii
Berkeley, CA2 days ago
Overturned big rig shuts down traffic on in San Mateo
San Mateo, CA1 day ago
Food trucks in and around San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Teens Carjack Couple on Posh SF Street, Lead Cops on Chase Over Bay Bridge
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Photos: Winter persists in Gilroy
Gilroy, CA2 days ago
Vasco Road reopened following fatal accident
Brentwood, CA3 days ago
Suspect in San Jose street vendor assault arrested
San Jose, CA9 hours ago
San Rafael injury crash closes Lincoln Avenue
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Family's rental SUV burglarized while in Bay Area for memorial
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Bay Bridge delays expected due to police activity on westbound I-80
San Francisco, CA9 hours ago
Caught On Video: San Francisco carjacking suspects arrested in Oakland
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Dine At The Historic Spot In Northern California Loved By Celebrities And Politicians
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Body found on trail near Daly City beach
Daly City, CA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy