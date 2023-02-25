Pelicans Vs. Knicks; A View From The Other Side

Pelicans take on Knicks in game with playoff implications.

New Orleans, La - The New Orleans Pelicans (30-30) will travel to take on the New York Knicks (34-27) Saturday evening at the world-famous Madison Square Garden. Both teams are in the thick of the playoff race in their respective conferences, so this is a key game later in the season.

New York has won 7 of their last 10 games and currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Terry Kimble from the Pelicans Scoop Podcast spoke with All Knicks editor-in-chief Geoff Magliocchetti to discuss the Knick's season to this point and a potential playoff run in the future.

Pelicans Scoop: The Knicks are looking to make the playoffs for just the 2nd time in 10 years. Many were disappointed when they missed out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes in the offseason. Has this season gone better than expected considering the Knicks couldn't land Mitchell?

Geoff Magliocchetti: Honestly, the Knicks' restraint over the past year should be applauded. Had the Knicks paid Danny Ainge's king's ransom (one that likely would've sent at least RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes to Salt Lake City), they'd be unnecessarily hitting fast forward on their rebuild machine and would've faced untold questions about paying big bucks for Jalen Brunson and sending a good portion of their core all to finish outside of the East's top four. Even Cleveland, which had a trendy foundation, has struggled to enter the Eastern penthouse occupied by Boston, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia, sitting 3.5 games behind the three-team logjam for the top seed.

Landing Brunson and securing the futures of homegrown talent like Barrett and Mitchell Robinson allowed the Knicks to take on a rather muted prescience in the 2022-23 conversation. Hosting a Play-In Tournament game was a realistic goal for the Knicks entering this season but Brunson's efforts (as well as the resurrection of Julius Randle and the demise of the Durant/Irving era in Brooklyn) grant a realistic chance at the No. 5 seed. Asking the Knicks to prevail in a playoff series might be a tad much (though they've had Cleveland's number for the most part), but inclusion amongst the top six would make this season an undeniable success.

Pelicans Scoop: A lot of outsiders considered the "consolation prize" of getting Jalen Brunson as an overpay for the contract he was given. His play this season has proven otherwise. What has made Brunson such a great fit for the Knicks?

Geoff Magliocchetti: Even if it weren't for the fact he's accepted and passed nearly every challenge bestowed to him and has opened up the Knicks' facilitation prospects, Brunson's mere ability to handle the Knicks' now-and-later prospects makes him unbelievably valuable. Brunson is proving his postseason performance in Dallas was no fluke, having accepted the challenges of being the Knicks' top offensive option head-on and is poised to do so for at least the next three years.

It's a refreshing change of pace for a Knicks team that has often relied on flash-in-the-pan breakouts (i.e. Elfrid Payton) or ill-fated veteran projects (Kemba Walker) to fill the point guard role. The fact that New York showed absolutely no interest in the post-trade deadline point guard market (i.e. Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley) shows just how far they've come in less than a year of Brunson's tenure. The breakout of Immanuel Quickley behind Brunson certainly hasn't hurt either.

Pelicans Scoop: New Orleans Pelicans fans are very familiar with Josh Hart in these parts. In his 3 games with New York, he's averaging 17 points, 5 rebounds on better than 62% shooting. How great of an impact moving forward do you see him as?

Geoff Magliocchetti: It all depends on how long he stays. While the well-traveled Hart has lauded New York's ability and potential to become a "home" (and having his old collegiate teammate and close friend Brunson in tow certainly helps), he has the relative ability to write his own ticket with a $12 million player option coming up in 2023-24.

Hart's metropolitan breakout has caused some observers to vouch for his inclusion into the starting five, ostensibly coming in for the struggling Barrett. Coming off the bench, however, appears to be the best option for him, allowing the Knicks to get their starters with a full-strength Hart. Even though Hart was a non-factor on the scoresheets in Friday's thrilling victory in Washington, he made several big defensive plays en route to a 19-point comeback a narrow 115-109 victory.

Feb 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) talks with guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans Scoop: Which player/players have you been most impressed by this season?

Geoff Magliocchetti: The intriguing thing about the Knicks' season ... their propensity to play close games ensures one can never call them boring ... is that different heroes have risen at certain seasonal landmarks. Some (i.e. dunk extraordinaire Jericho Sims, defensive specialist Miles McBride) have in fact fallen out of the New York rotation as Tom Thibodeau has expressed a devout loyalty to a nine-man set. Isaiah Hartenstein has had at least 10 rebounds in seven of his last 10 games and helped the Knicks tread water with Robinson sidelined with a finger injury.

Perhaps the most impressive thus far has been Quickley, who went from prime trade bait to an undeniable asset of the Knicks' immediate future. Quickley has ensured that backcourt intensity and production don't suffer or decline when Brunson needs a rest and has helped New York mask the struggles of Barrett. Time will tell if Quickley is used as part of a future move for a Mitchell-esque superstar (one that appears far more viable and attractive now that Brunson and Co. have started to establish a solid foundation in Manhattan) but he's a realistic Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Pelicans Scoop: What is the biggest area of concern for this Knicks team heading into the latter part of this season and on to the playoffs?

Geoff Magliocchetti: The arrival of Hart has shored up the Knicks' greatest areas of concern: their 34-27 record might be even better if they hauled in some late rebounds at earlier points in the season and his rediscovered scoring prowess has ensured that Quickley doesn't have to carry a majority of the metropolitan bench points. Honestly, the biggest concern may be the efforts of Barrett, who's about to embark on a $107 million contract extension next season.

Barrett began to find a bit of a rhythm in the fourth quarter in Washington on Friday (3-of-3 from the field and an offensive rebound) but he's shooting 38 percent over his last six games and losing 1.8 turnovers in that span. Barrett's contract extension in the wake of the failure to obtain Mitchell was not just a consolation prize (though his entire career could be characterized as such considering the Knicks were the losers of the Zion Williams/Ja Morant lottery) but it was also a vote of confidence into the player who is undoubtedly the team's franchise face. It's time for him to start rewarding that faith over the 20-plus game dash to the postseason.

Pelicans Scoop: Give us one thing (matchup/lineup/stat etc...) we should be looking for in Saturday's game versus New Orleans.

Geoff Magliocchetti: Brunson has rightfully obtained a good portion of praise for the Knicks' resurgence and, as the most noticeable difference from last year, it's hard to deny him that distinction. But Randle's resurgence, purely on display with his career-best-tying 46-point effort in Washington on Saturday, has been a major factor behind the Knicks' rise up the standings.

His showcase was rewarded with his second NBA All-Star entry, as well as late inclusion into the 3-Point Contest. Of note, the Knicks are 13-4 when Randle reaches 30 points. It'll be up to the Pelicans to stop their former compatriot if they want to get their post-All-Star slate started on the right note.

