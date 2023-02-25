Mets’ Brett Baty homers in first spring training at-bat after Carlos Correa drama

Brett Baty showed up to spring training ready to hit.

The Mets’ No. 2 prospect hit a two-run home run to center field off of Astros right-hander Brandon Bielak during the first inning of the team’s first official game of the spring in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Saturday. He also walked later in the game.

Brett Baty homers in his first at-bat for the Mets this spring on Satuday. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

Baty, who appeared in 11 games for New York last August, is fighting for a roster spot this spring. Baty is currently behind Eduardo Escobar on the depth chart, but could play his way into a role at third base with a strong performance this spring.

He appears to be doing just that thus far. Baty also had two hits during an intra-squad scrimmage Friday at Clover Park , singling over shortstop leading off and doubling into the left-center gap.

Baty winning the Opening Day third base job was almost an impossibility, of course. Carlos Correa was expected to start on the left side of the infield alongside Francisco Lindor until he ultimately re-signed with the Minnesota Twins after his Mets deal fizzled out because of concerns over his right ankle. Escobar, who is making $10 million on the final season of his deal with the Mets is the strong favorite to be the every day third baseman.

Brett Baty is congratulated by his teammates after homering against the Astros on Saturday. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

The 22-year-old Baty was called up for his major league debut on Aug. 17 last and homered against in his first big league plate appearance. Baty suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb that required surgery a couple of weeks later and missed the rest of the season. Overall, Baty slashed .184/.244/.342 in 11 games with a .586 OPS in the majors last season. He hit a combined .315 with 19 homer and 60 RBIs with a .943 OPS between Double A and Triple A last season.