Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana

By Edwin Stanton,

5 days ago

Crimson Tide coming off big offensive performance from first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Alabama scored 14 runs in five innings against Indiana State in the first game of Saturday's Bama Bash doubleheader.

Nine of those runs were knocked in by home runs, including a walk-off by Marlie Giles. Kenleigh Cahalan had her second inside-the-park homer of the year and Ally Shipman and Faith Hensley each had two-run home runs.

Alabama (10-2) is riding a seven game win streak and is perfect in this weekend's Bama Bash.

Montana Fouts (5-1) is in the circle for Alabama. She's got a 2.74 ERA with 60 strikeouts and five runs allowed in 38 innings pitched.

LIVE UPDATES

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

(latest updates at the top)

FINAL: Alabama 11, SLU 0

Top 5th

SLU

  • Bama puts away SLU to win its seventh straight game.
  • Montana Fouts is done for the day as Lauren Esman starts the fifth inning. Fouts pitched four innings, allowed five hits with no runs allowed.
  • Breaking: Hot Sauce wins the Taco/Hot Sauce race. Truly, this is all that matters.

Bottom 4th

Alabama

End 4th: Alabama 11, SLU 0

  • Faith Hensley with a monster day. She homers to right field for her second dinger of the day, First came in Game 1 against Indiana State. She's reached base six times in seven trips to the plate today. Alabama 11, SLU 0

Top 4th

SLU

Middle 4th: Montana Fouts with 9 strikeouts through four innings and 5 hits and 0runs allowed. Alabama 10, SLU 0

  • SLU's Maddie Watson almost gets hit by a hard foul ball in the on-deck circle. That's twice today she's had to dodge a foul ball off the bat of teammate Bailey Krolczyk. She playfully acted like she was going to charge her. Krolczyk then rips a double to left field for SLU's first extra-base hit of the day

Bottom 3rd

Alabama

End of 3rd: Alabama 10, SLU 0

  • Kenleigh Cahalan with a two-run shot to deep right field. That gives her two home runs on the day. The first was an inside-the-park homer against Indiana State. This one puts Bama up by double digits. Alabama 10, SLU 0
  • Trivia time: What's the largest river in Alabama? Tennessee River. Fan answers correctly. I did not.

Top 3rd

SLU

Middle 3rd: Alabama 8, SLU 0

  • SLU threatens, but Kenleigh Cahalan makes a nice defensive play on a double steal attempt.
  • SLU may be getting crushed, but its helmet game is on point. Green helmet with the state of Louisiana pic on the side.

Top 2nd

Alabama

End 2nd: Alabama 8, SLU 0

  • Bailey Dowling with a screaming line drive (foul) to third base that nearly hits baserunner Ashely Prange. She gives Dowling a sly smile. Dowling then proceeds to crush a 3-2 pitch to left field for a three-run home run. That ball might have ended up in the parking lot across the street. Alabama 8, SLU 0

Top 2nd

SLU

Middle 2nd: Two hits allowed by Fouts, but she gets out of the jam. Alabama 5, SLU 0

Bottom 1st

Alabama

End 1st: Alabama 5, SLU 0. Five runs on three hits

  • Interesting walk-up music for Kali Heivilin - Hello Darlin' by Conway Twitty. She flies out.
  • A couple of wild pitches scores two more Alabama runs. Alabama 5, SLU 0
  • Bases loaded for Bailey Dowling, who smacks a double to left field, scoring two more runs. Still no outs. Alabama 3, SLU 0
  • First two hitters aboard. Ashley Prange nearly takes SLU third baseman's head off with a line drive. Ally Shipman's RBI single puts Alabama up 1-0.

Top 1st

SLU

  • A 1-2-3 inning for Fouts. Scoreless game

Starting lineups

