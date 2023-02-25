Mountaineers are without Wague

West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague sidelined indefinitely
With just over an hour before the West Virginia Mountaineers tip off against the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, head coach Bob Huggins announced the Mountaineers will be without sophomore forward Mohamed Wague due to a right foot injury.
Wague is averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on the season.
The Mountaineers and Jayhawks tipoff at 4:00 p.m. EST with the action broadcasting on ESPN.
