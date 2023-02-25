Mountaineers are without Wague

West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague sidelined indefinitely

With just over an hour before the West Virginia Mountaineers tip off against the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, head coach Bob Huggins announced the Mountaineers will be without sophomore forward Mohamed Wague due to a right foot injury.

Feb 20, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Mohamed Wague (11) dunks the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Wague is averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on the season.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks tipoff at 4:00 p.m. EST with the action broadcasting on ESPN.

