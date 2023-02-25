FREE Family Fun this weekend in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you and the family are looking for things to do to have fun without spending a dime, here is a brief list of activities to check out.
- FREE Fan Fiction & Fan Art Contest
Location: Southern Oaks Public Library
Address” 6900 S. Walker Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Date: February 1- March 10, 2023
- FREE Myriad in Motion Yoga
Location: Myriad Gardens
Address: 301 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK, 73102
Date: Jan 3- Nov 28, 2023
*This event occurs weekly, on Tuesday 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.
- Heroes of Black History Challenge at the Almonte Library
Location: Almonte Library
Address: 2914 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
Date: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Location: Various locations in Oklahoma City
Date & Address:
Jan. 7 – Route 66 Park, 1-3 p.m. (9901 NW 23rd St)
Jan. 28 – Edwards Park, 1-3 p.m. (2917 NE 14th St)
Feb. 11 – Route 66 Park, 1-3 p.m. (9901 NW 23rd St)
Feb. 25 – Edwards Park, 1-3 p.m. (2917 NE 14th St) Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0