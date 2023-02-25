Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
KFOR

FREE Family Fun this weekend in the metro

By Terré Gables/KFOR,

5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you and the family are looking for things to do to have fun without spending a dime, here is a brief list of activities to check out.

  • FREE Fan Fiction & Fan Art Contest

Location: Southern Oaks Public Library

Address” 6900 S. Walker Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Date: February 1- March 10, 2023

  • FREE Myriad in Motion Yoga

Location: Myriad Gardens
Address: 301 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK, 73102

Date: Jan 3- Nov 28, 2023

*This event occurs weekly, on Tuesday 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.

  • Heroes of Black History Challenge at the Almonte Library

Location: Almonte Library

Address: 2914 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Date: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Location: Various locations in Oklahoma City

Date & Address:

Jan. 7 – Route 66 Park, 1-3 p.m. (9901 NW 23rd St)

Jan. 28 – Edwards Park, 1-3 p.m. (2917 NE 14th St)

Feb. 11 – Route 66 Park, 1-3 p.m. (9901 NW 23rd St)

Feb. 25 – Edwards Park, 1-3 p.m. (2917 NE 14th St)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

