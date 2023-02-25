Open in App
Moraine, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Several departments assist with Moraine house fire

By Carlos Mathis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWICz_0kzqrOzb00

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A reported house fire prompted crews from multiple jurisdictions to help assist put out a fire on Saturday.

According to Moraine Police, fire crews were dispatched Saturday around 12:35 p.m. to the 3000 block of Herford Trail in Moraine for a reported fire.

2 detained in Wayne County after multi-county pursuit

At the time 2 NEWS contacted police, authorities say no one was reported injured during the fire. Everyone made it out of the house, according to authorities.

Moraine Fire responded to the scene, but crews with Miami Valley Fire District and Kettering Fire also responded to the reported house fire to assist Moraine crews.

Law enforcement officials say the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Clark County fire damages 2 homes, kills pets
Yellow Springs, OH13 hours ago
Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Dayton
Dayton, OH8 hours ago
Delays: US-35 restricted during construction preparations
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 hospitalized after Xenia rollover crash
Xenia, OH2 days ago
Dashcam video released in Middletown officer-involved shooting
Middletown, OH12 hours ago
Man arrested after multi-state chase ends in I-75 crash
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
Victim identified after December shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH8 hours ago
I-75 North reopens following semi-truck crash
Dayton, OH3 days ago
DPD make arrest in Dayton double homicide
Dayton, OH2 days ago
2 identified as suspects in shooting of baby and teen and Paddock Hills
Cincinnati, OH6 hours ago
2 men in custody, indicted for 2022 West Chester murder
West Chester Township, OH1 day ago
That Tornado in Middletown Leveled a Freaking Barn
Middletown, OH1 day ago
Man charged with murder after two women killed at Dayton gas station
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
Woman struck, killed by car in Dayton ID’d
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Wright Flyer III statue is relocated to Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
EF0 tornado in Pickaway County one of three from Monday storms
Orient, OH2 days ago
Coroner IDs victims of double homicide in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
‘The car is torn up, torn to pieces;’ 911 calls describe injury crash in Springfield
Springfield, OH3 days ago
Weekend events around the Miami Valley: March 2-5
Dayton, OH1 day ago
‘Trees down, roofs torn up and power lines down;’ Storm damage reported in Clark County
New Carlisle, OH3 days ago
Amber Alert issued for missing Cincinnati area 2-year-old
Dayton, OH5 hours ago
Cincinnati area receives new area code alongside 513
Dayton, OH1 day ago
VIDEO: Middletown tornado flings debris into the sky
Middletown, OH3 days ago
Beavercreek names new 148-acre park: Next steps
Beavercreek, OH2 days ago
Middletown shooting leaves 1 dead, Ohio BCI investigating
Middletown, OH4 days ago
2 dead after ‘brutal’ double homicide at Dayton gas station
Dayton, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy