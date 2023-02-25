NFL Draft Prospect Tyler Scott Hopes to get Drafted by Cleveland Browns, Join Amari Cooper
By Brandon Little,
5 days ago
Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott is one of the fastest players you will find in the upcoming draft. He hopes to return to Northeast Ohio and play for the Cleveland Browns.
Cincinnati Bearcats wideout Tyler Scott has been one of the more talked about NFL Draft prospects for his super productive season with the Bearcats, as well as his speed. Scott hopes to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns and join Amari Cooper he revealed.
"I also love watching Amari Cooper. I love his quickness and suddenness at the line. He's still killing it at the game right now, possibly get to join him up in Cleveland. I grew up a Cleveland Browns fan," Scott said via The 33rd Team.
Scott has the potential to run a sub 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine next week. The speedster went to Norton High School where he was a three-star recruit with offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, and Indiana, amongst others.
Scott would give the Browns a speedster that can win at various spots of the field with his explosiveness. There's no telling if the Browns are interested in him at this time, but they surely know who the local product is.
