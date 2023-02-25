NFL Draft Prospect Tyler Scott Hopes to get Drafted by Cleveland Browns, Join Amari Cooper

Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott is one of the fastest players you will find in the upcoming draft. He hopes to return to Northeast Ohio and play for the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati Bearcats wideout Tyler Scott has been one of the more talked about NFL Draft prospects for his super productive season with the Bearcats, as well as his speed. Scott hopes to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns and join Amari Cooper he revealed.

"I also love watching Amari Cooper. I love his quickness and suddenness at the line. He's still killing it at the game right now, possibly get to join him up in Cleveland. I grew up a Cleveland Browns fan," Scott said via The 33rd Team.

Scott has the potential to run a sub 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine next week. The speedster went to Norton High School where he was a three-star recruit with offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, and Indiana, amongst others.

Scott would give the Browns a speedster that can win at various spots of the field with his explosiveness. There's no telling if the Browns are interested in him at this time, but they surely know who the local product is.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Why Browns Should Wait to Draft Receiver, the Player They Should Take

College Football Defensive Coordinator to Join Cleveland Browns to coach Safeties

Cardinals Next QB Coach Coming From the Cleveland Browns

Browns Kevin Stefanski Releases Statement on Firing of ST Coach Mike... Priefer

Browns Mock Draft: Fixing the D-Line, Adding a Surprise Playmaker

Texans have 'Strong' Interest in Poaching Browns Defensive Assistant

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker, RB Syracuse

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam in Talks to Buy NBA Team

Former Browns Assistant Heading to Chargers to Coach Linebackers

Browns DE Myles Garrett Gives Update Following Injury at Pro Bowl Games

Saints to Hire Former Browns DC Joe Woods

8 Browns Free Agent Targets That Won't Break the Bank

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett has a Better Case for Pro Bowl Than Ravens Tyler Huntley

Browns Have Three Players on PFF's Top 100 Free Agents

Browns 5 Best Moves of 2022: #5 David Njoku's Contract Extension

Longtime Browns Tight End Joining Dan Campbell's Staff With the Lions

Browns RG Wyatt Teller Added to Pro Bowl as Replacement

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback... Market

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Kendre Miller, RB TCU