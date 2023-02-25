CB Byron Jones seemingly retires from the NFL and alleges multiple injuries from playing days

Jones now seems to be setting his playing days behind him and putting the league on blast as he exits.
“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee,” Jones continued on Twitter. “In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”
The NFL has had to reckon with the damaging effects of its game in recent months. One of the game’s true defensive stars, Jones seems to be retiring at 30 with alleged physical impairments caused by his playing days.
