7 Leaves Cafe Will Soon Open its 43rd Location

7 Leaves Cafe — a beverage concept boasting “the very best coffee, tea, and goodness in every cup” — is debuting its 43rd location in Lynwood this May . The incoming outpost will open at 5101 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 , formerly home to Church’s Texas Chicken .

Co-Founder Sonny Nguyen tells What Now Los Angeles that, like the company’s coming-soon locations (Montebello and Monterey Park), the Lynwood store will be corporate-owned.

7 Leaves began in 2011 as a small 1,100-square-foot operation in the heart of Little Saigon . Today, thanks to a multitude of franchising agreements, Nguyen has been able to expand what some call the “Vietnamese Starbucks” across California , Nevada , Texas , and Georgia .

“While most people come to enjoy our drinks, we try to enhance that experience with the warm and welcoming ambiance of our store,” explains the company’s website. “We focus on using natural elements to remind ourselves of our connection with the Earth without sacrificing modern style.”

