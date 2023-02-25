Notre Dame Edge Rusher Isaiah Foskey Out To Showcase Elite Traits At 2023 Scouting Combine

Notre Dame pass rusher Isaiah Foskey is hoping for a massive performance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Entering the 2022 season, Notre Dame star pass rusher Isaiah Foskey brought a lot of expectations. In NFL Draft circles, many believed that the 6-5, 260-pound defender possessed of the best fools of any potential pass rusher in the class and could use a big final season to rise rapidly up boards.

Unfortunately for Foskey, he did not quite have the final season that most people anticipated. Some of the bigger games on the schedule were not his finest moments, leaving a lot to be desired from a developmental perspective.

Foskey was still very productive in 2022, racking up a career high 14 tackles for loss and tying his career high with 11 more sacks. The California native finished his career as the all-time leader in sacks for Notre Dame, finishing his tenure with 26.5 total sacks.

Foskey also recorded 11 sacks in 2021 as well, his first full season as a starter. He showed his promise in 2020 while finishing second on the team with 4.5 sacks while serving as a key member of the Notre Dame defensive line rotation.

Fresh off an up and down, yet promising, 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, Foskey is set to travel to Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. This will be Foskey’s last major pre draft event to really impress NFL evaluators and make them excited for his untapped potential.

CURRENT PROJECTION

There are a wide variety of opinions on Foskey around the league. Several teams do believe that he is still squarely in the first round conversation, citing that his athletic gifts are just too much to pass up.

Then there are other teams who are much more hesitant on the talented pass rusher, projecting him much closer to a late day two section somewhere in the third round. That is due mostly to a lack of nuance at the position. There isn’t much question over how talented Foskey is, it is more about how developed he is (or isn’t) from a pass rush plan perspective.

While it shouldn’t be the case, a big scouting combine performance can go a long way towards helping Foskey. The edge position is where traits matter so much, and Foskey has plenty of them.

WHAT’S ON THE LINE AT THE COMBINE?

With an up-and-down final year, combined with another inconsistent performance down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, the Combine will be a massive opportunity for Foskey to end his draft process with a big performance. It is especially important as a defensive end, where historically testing numbers have shown to translate extremely well to the next level.

People aren’t expecting Foskey to be the bendiest athlete of all time and ace the change of direction tests. As an explosive pass rusher who makes his living off of converting speed to power effectively, the short area explosive tests (10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump) are important.

It will be up to Foskey to impress and allow NFL evaluators to “forgive” his final year of film to a degree. The league has shown a proclivity to bet on upside and that’s what Foskey brings to the table.

Here are some numbers that Foskey would like to hit this week in Indianapolis.

40-Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds or better (1.63 10-yard split)

Vertical Jump: 35 inches or higher

Broad Jump: 10’2” or better

3-Cone Drill: 7.15 seconds or better

Short Shuttle: 4.35 seconds or better

Bench Press: 24 reps or better

NEXT STEP

From a personal perspective, Foskey is expected to impress teams throughout the process with his character. The team's meetings coming up should be no worry at all for his evaluation.

The lone big remaining part of the draft process besides for those meetings is the Pro Day. How important that day is will be dependent on what Foskey chooses to do in Indianapolis.

His resume is nearly finished. It will be interesting to see where Foskey lands come April in the 2023 NFL Draft after his combine performance.

