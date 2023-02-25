100 Days of Mocks: Playing the Slots in First Round

The Green Bay Packers never take a receiver in the first round of the real draft. So, here’s another mock that is projecting the opposite.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2002. That’s two decades – a long time but not the longest streak going .

Someday, the Packers will use their first-round pick on a receiver. Maybe even in your lifetime.

Despite the obvious history, CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli went with Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in his new mock draft .

“Aaron Rodgers emerged from a darkness retreat earlier this week, having had a vision. A vision that showed him he needed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to add to the Packers' offense to play alongside their other young receivers to take that next step toward a Super Bowl,” Fornelli wrote.

“Or, maybe the Packers see JSN as an excellent addition to their offense, regardless of what Rodgers saw while tripping on shrooms. Whatever the case, Smith-Njigba was the best receiver on an Ohio State offense that included Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021. He's pretty good.”

Pretty good, indeed. In 2022, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were first-round picks and immediate NFL hits. In 2021, Smith-Njigba beat both of them in receptions (95 compared to 70 for Wilson and 65 for Olave) and yards (1,606 vs. 1,058 for Wilson and 936 for Olave).

“I think those guys are the best. ...They are proving it. They are pushing the bar,” Smith-Njigba told CBS before the Super Bowl . “There is no pressure. I just try to be myself and that is really what they tell me; just be yourself and everything will take care of itself. ... A lot of guys from the receiver room that I was in are ballers. Those guys are the best right now and it is fun to chase greatness.”

However, while Wilson and Olave flourished in the NFL, Smith-Njigba missed most of last season with a hamstring injury. He called it “one of the most difficult things” he gone through watching his teammates play without him.

“At the end of the day,” he said. “I feel blessed that I went through this hardship and I don't take anything for granted. Definitely wanted to be out there and compete. You can only control what you can control and I just leave it up to God. I'm blessed at the end of the day. I still have my dreams right in front of me, so I'm just ready to attack.”

Is a first-round receiver a preposterous proposition? Perhaps. But just imagine Rodgers or Jordan Love having Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs on the perimeter and Smith-Njigba in the slot. That’s where he dominated at Ohio State in 2021 .

According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked fifth in the nation with 87 slot receptions, third with 1,367 slot yards and seventh with eight slot touchdowns. His 3.87 yards per slot route ranked second among players with more than 40 slot targets, just behind Skyy Moore’s 3.93.

Plus, he caught 9-of-10 contested-catch opportunities and forced 16 missed tackles.

“I definitely believe that I am the best wide receiver available in this draft but I'm all about proving it,” he said. “No matter what happens, I'm just ready to go out there and prove it.”

