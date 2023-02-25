Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
All Cardinals

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Recruiting Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins?

By Donnie Druin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAbQH_0kzqobWX00

The Arizona Cardinals could potentially move DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. A familiar face in Deshaun Watson may be recruiting him to play for the Cleveland Browns.

When news first broke that the Arizona Cardinals were looking to potentially trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, numerous landing spots were thrown around for the 30-year-old wideout.

Hopkins reportedly had the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers as his preferred destinations, but could a potential reunion with Deshaun Watson be in the fold?

The duo played together for three seasons with the Houston Texans before Hopkins was dealt to Arizona, and there's always been a connection between the two.

On "The Q With Quincy Avery" podcast, Avery and Watson reminisced on when they found out Hopkins was getting traded from the Texans during a workout before diving a bit deeper into the upcoming offseason and the possibility of the Cleveland Browns acquiring him.

"It just really depends on if it's serious or not, as far as if we can really get him," said Watson.

"You got to be able to look [at] overall. Cap space, trade, different things like that. Talk to the coaches, being able to see like 'alright this is something serious, it can happen' … then you just kind of communicate with him, nothing too serious. Me and D-Hop actually been friends for awhile. We're actually gonna be in the same area this weekend, so we're gonna chop it up and see where things [are] … nothing's guaranteed. You just kind of let it flow from there.

"That's something that you got to be able to look at overall; cap space, trade and different things like that. You know, talk to the coaches, being able to see like alright this is something serious that can really happen."

Full video:

Hopkins initially had a no-trade clause in his contract, which essentially gave him control of where he went. However, CBS Sports reported that the six-game suspension he received last season for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy nullified the clause.

Hopkins (who has the second-highest cap hit among receivers in 2023 with $30.75 million) may be a tough get for Cleveland, who is currently sitting at nearly $19 million in the negative for next year's salary cap according to Spotrac.

The tandem of Watson-Hopkins was exciting to watch in Cleveland, but it's tough to envision it happening once again.

Click Here to Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Click Here to Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Could Cardinals Pass on Will Anderson? NFL Insider Says Yes

Cardinals Not Putting Timetable on Kyler's Return

Jalen Ramsey Expected to be Traded

Updated Look at Cardinals Coaching Staff

Five Players Cardinals Should Target From Eagles

Budda Baker Reacts to Random Drug Test

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Browns GM Says QB Deshaun Watson’s Contract Could Be Restructured
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
With the Bears and Cardinals selling draft picks, is it time for the Colts to trade up?
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Lamar Jackson shoe deal: Ravens QB claps back at failed endorsement rumors with simple GIF
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Dallas Cowboys Announce Decision On Tyron Smith's Future With Franchise
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Texans Trade Up, Get QB and DE in Latest Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Mock Draft
Houston, TX2 days ago
Former Chiefs defensive tackle re-signs with Houston Texans
Houston, TX2 days ago
Texans Not Likely To Trade Up With Bears For No. 1 Pick
Houston, TX2 days ago
Chiefs add Pro Bowl WR in CBS Sports ‘free agency mock draft’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Texans' DeMeco Ryans speaks to WR Brandin Cooks, will let 'process play itself out'
Houston, TX11 hours ago
Texans Appear Noncommittal on Future of WR Brandin Cooks
Houston, TX7 hours ago
WATCH: Houston Cougars basketball’s Darius Bowser talks about his upcoming senior night
Houston, TX1 day ago
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Living Up To Expectations Says GM Nick Caserio
Houston, TX1 day ago
A Top Astros Prospect Is Turning Heads This Spring
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy