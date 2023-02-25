Browns QB Deshaun Watson Recruiting Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins?

The Arizona Cardinals could potentially move DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. A familiar face in Deshaun Watson may be recruiting him to play for the Cleveland Browns.

When news first broke that the Arizona Cardinals were looking to potentially trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, numerous landing spots were thrown around for the 30-year-old wideout.

Hopkins reportedly had the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers as his preferred destinations, but could a potential reunion with Deshaun Watson be in the fold?

The duo played together for three seasons with the Houston Texans before Hopkins was dealt to Arizona, and there's always been a connection between the two.

On "The Q With Quincy Avery" podcast, Avery and Watson reminisced on when they found out Hopkins was getting traded from the Texans during a workout before diving a bit deeper into the upcoming offseason and the possibility of the Cleveland Browns acquiring him.

"It just really depends on if it's serious or not, as far as if we can really get him," said Watson.

"You got to be able to look [at] overall. Cap space, trade, different things like that. Talk to the coaches, being able to see like 'alright this is something serious, it can happen' … then you just kind of communicate with him, nothing too serious. Me and D-Hop actually been friends for awhile. We're actually gonna be in the same area this weekend, so we're gonna chop it up and see where things [are] … nothing's guaranteed. You just kind of let it flow from there.

"That's something that you got to be able to look at overall; cap space, trade and different things like that. You know, talk to the coaches, being able to see like alright this is something serious that can really happen."

Full video:

Hopkins initially had a no-trade clause in his contract, which essentially gave him control of where he went. However, CBS Sports reported that the six-game suspension he received last season for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy nullified the clause.

Hopkins (who has the second-highest cap hit among receivers in 2023 with $30.75 million) may be a tough get for Cleveland, who is currently sitting at nearly $19 million in the negative for next year's salary cap according to Spotrac.

The tandem of Watson-Hopkins was exciting to watch in Cleveland, but it's tough to envision it happening once again.

