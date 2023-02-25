Alabama Football Recruiting Weekend Mailbag

(Chad Simmons/On3)

BamaInsider subscribers provided a plethora of Alabama football recruiting questions. A few questions are answered within this feature. Please continue reading the Talk of Champions for more Q&A.

Q: Top edge targets we have a realistic shot to land? -Thor22

A: Alabama hopes to have the same type of success as the ’23 class. Alabama signed two five-stars: Keon Keeley and Yhonzae Pierre. It is certainly a recruiting tool used against the Tide by other programs, but also something UA hopes doesn’t play a major factor in decisions.

This is the evaluation stage. Some programs are going ‘all-out’ for recruits with daily conversations, etc. Those are important, but it’s still evaluation-mode for elite programs. You do not want to press too hard for players when coaches might want a much closer look. It’s still February.

The spring evaluation period is extremely important. It will help many schools decide the players for inviting for official visits and hopes many will join the recruiting class. Alabama has some big players on its EDGE list.

A few of the more notable players include five-star Consensus Colin Simmons, who visited Alabama last summer, and plans to return this spring. Dylan Stewart, the No. 1 EDGE, according to On3 Sports, is scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa for the first time on March 4.

Eddrick Houston, the No. 3 overall player in Georgia, will return to Tuscaloosa on April 4. Alabama recently extended offers to Jordan Ross, four-star from Vestavia Hills High School in Alabama, and Kellen Lindstrom, four-star from Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri.

Q: What position do you guys believe the most help is needed to either add depth or replenish what was lost on the offensive side of the ball and same with the defensive side?- Knightmare21rtr

Four-star cornerback Zabien Brown (Photo by Chad Simmons/On3)

I released a story earlier this month on Alabama’s top positions of need in the 2024 class (

). The Tide signed an outstanding offensive line class in December. All five O-line signees are also enrolled; that’s huge. Alabama can’t slow down recruiting the offensive front. The Tide signed three in ’22 and one (Dayne Shor) left shortly after arriving on campus. There is still a pressing need at the position.

Alabama signed an outstanding defensive class and needs to do it again in ’24. I think the defensive front is still an important area. The most critical area, IMO, is cornerback. Dezz Ricks and Jahlil Hurley were the two corners signed by Alabama. Both are also already enrolled.

Ricks is expected to play corner, while Hurley is more of a wild card as far as his future position. He can play any position in the secondary. Alabama will determine where he fits best this spring or when practice begins in August. This makes cornerback an important position of need.

The good news-Alabama already has a five-star commitment. Jaylen Mbakwe, the top recruit in the state is a solid commitment despite taking an unofficial visit to LSU on January 28. Alabama has a few other top priority targets at the position including Zabien Brown, Corian Gipson and UGA commit Ellis Robinson.

Expect Alabama to sign at least three corners in this class.

Q: Are we done accruing transfers?

The answer for now is yes. This may change after spring practice. There is a short window (May 1-15) for players to enter the portal. Alabama may get through the A-Day game and decide it needs to find a player(s) at a certain position- if one is available who can make an impact.

On the flip side, there is possibly a high-caliber player at another school who isn’t thinking about the transfer portal. He may go through spring practice and decide its in their best interest to go elsewhere. It’s for a number of different reasons. There currently isn’t plans to add anyone else at this time.

Q: Who is the biggest threat to flip Jaylen Mbakwe/Sterling Dixon?

5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe. (Chad Simmons – On3)

Alabama is likely not concerned with Mbakwe or Dixon going elsewhere at this time. Both appear very locked-in with their commitments. That said, both are still taking visits. Mbakwe visited LSU last month. He is scheduled to return to Tuscaloosa on March 4. He has also mentioned taking a visit to Auburn, but does not have any other plans set at this time.

“I’m still very high on Bama. LSU seems great, though,” Mbakwe told us last month. “I mean, Bama is just Bama. It’s the family environment and the players that keeps it all together. So, yeah, that’s why I’m still locked in.”

Dixon has not indicated he’s on flip watch. He has seen a few coaching changes at his future position with the departures of Pete Golding (Ole Miss) and Austin Armstrong (Florida). Dixon told BamaInsider earlier this week Alabama views him as an inside linebacker.

It’s a position he hasn’t played much. Dixon has been an EDGE rusher. He will primarily play on the inside this fall. He is waiting to see who is hired, and eager to develop a relationship with the next inside linebackers coach.

“I’m a dominant edge rusher,” Dixon told BamaInsider earlier this week. “That’s what I love to do, but they (Alabama) are saying inside (linebacker). I trust what Coach Saban thinks. I played a little bit of inside this past year, and I will primarily play that this year.

“I most definitely like it. It allows me to create problems. I can move sideline-to-sideline. I also have an easy match-up versus the guard.”

