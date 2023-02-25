Open in App
Tampa, FL
WFLA

WATCH: Alligator crashes lacrosse practice at Tampa high school

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator crashed lacrosse practice at Alonso High School as it walked across the field.

In a video uploaded to the lacrosse team’s Instagram Thursday, the gator could be seen making its way through the field while the team members watched.

Behemoth gator spotted on Sebring golf course

“First a Fish Falls from the Sky, now a Gator comes calling — looks like it’s time for a new team award!” the team wrote.

The gator reportedly showed up at the school’s practice field before it walked 200 yards toward the game field, walked behind the bleachers, and found a gap in the field’s fence so it could leave.

The Lacrosse team wasn’t the only one present. Tennis, track, flag football, and Boys’ football were at the fields as well.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

