Valley Mills
Change location
See more from this location?
Valley Mills, TX
KWTX
Radio used by firefighters stolen in Valley Mills; thieves use it to prank first responders, interfere during emergency response
By Joe Villasana,5 days ago
By Joe Villasana,5 days ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Mills Police Department are investigating the theft of a volunteer fire department’s handheld...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0