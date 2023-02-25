Open in App
Valley Mills, TX
KWTX

Radio used by firefighters stolen in Valley Mills; thieves use it to prank first responders, interfere during emergency response

By Joe Villasana,

5 days ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Mills Police Department are investigating the theft of a volunteer fire department’s handheld...
