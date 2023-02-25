Open in App
Washington, DC
Commander Country

Eric Bieniemy 'Not Afraid' of Commanders 'Challenge'

By Jeremy Brener,

5 days ago

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy explains why he left his cushy gig with the Kansas City Chiefs to start a new challenge.

Eric Bieniemy had it nice with the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the last five years, Bieniemy had the chance to work for one of the best organizations in the NFL, arguably a budding dynasty, all led by two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.

So, why would a coach at the top of the mountain choose a somewhat lateral job with a worse team?

"I'm not afraid of a challenge," Bieniemy said. "I've had 10 years of success with the Kansas City Chiefs. I said it before I said it again, comfort is the enemy of progress. You can't be afraid of leaving a great situation to help yourself to grow and expand."

With Mahomes, Bieniemy and the Chiefs fluorished, landing in the top five total offenses every year and at worst, hosting the AFC Championship Game.

Bieniemy was well-respected in Kansas City and could have signed a new contract to stay with the Chiefs, but joined the Washington Commanders after a decade working with Andy Reid. But sometimes, it's just time to move on.

"This presents a whole entire new challenge that I'm willing to embrace, but also excited about it because I know the potential that's here," Bieniemy said. "I know that's a dangerous word but I know the potential that's here. So yeah, I'm fired up. I'm excited.”

There are certainly aspects of the job Bieniemy has in Washington that he wouldn't have in Kansas City.

Can he help the Commanders improve like the Chiefs did? Will he be able to maintain the same success with new personnel? What can he do with a new quarterback ?

All of these questions, and more, should be answered in 2023 in Bieniemy's first season with the Commanders.

