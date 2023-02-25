Hailey Bieber Limits Instagram Comments In First Post Following Fan Backlash Over Selena Gomez Drama

@haileybieber

Hailey Bieber limited her Instagram comments after receiving hate over recent drama with Selena Gomez .

On Friday, February 24, Hailey posted a carousel of photos featuring herself and hubby Justin Bieber . The supermodel sported a long black dress, an oversized fur coat and a pair of white futuristic-looking sunglasses, while the pop heartthrob rocked a casual look in brown slacks, a fluffy tan jacket and a backwards cap.

mega

The Rhode Skin founder captioned the upload, “cheerio 💘.”

The comment section on the post was noticeably smaller than it usually has been in the past, making it clear the famous model opted to limit who is allowed to reply to her latest social media update to a tight list.

One of the few replies was from best friend Kylie Jenner saying, “cool girl 🖤.”

As OK! previously reported, Hailey has been labeled a “mean girl" across the internet after sparking drama with Selena on Tuesday, February 21. The fan backlash likely lead to the 26-year-old’s recent settings change.

mega

The criticism began when Hailey shared a photo of her and Kylie on facetime with the image zoomed in on their perfectly shaped brows . This was just hours after Selena posted a selfie saying, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," adding that she “laminated her brows too much." Fans quickly speculated that the socialite’s post was a clear dig at the former Disney star.

"This is reaching," Kylie said in response to fan allegations. The Kardashians star noted the talk about a connection between the two posts was “silly.”

On Thursday, February 23, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer was seen replying to TikTok’s that called out the media personality for her petty behavior. In one video, Hailey is shown gagging at the mention of Taylor Swift , who is famously one of Selena’s closest pals.

mega

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game ,” the Selena + Chef star said at the time. The 30-year-old actress was also caught commenting, “I love you” on a post slandering Hailey and Kylie.

"Mean girls coming at [Selena's] f***ing throat. Disgusting, despicable behavior from the nepo babies," the TikTok creator said. " I hate mean girls , just come out of the closet Kylie, we get it, you're struggling."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!