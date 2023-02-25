Texas city a top destination for ‘thirst trips’: What does that mean?

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re an avid Instagram user you’re either familiar with or even posted your own thirst trap picture to get likes and comments galore, but have you ever done a “thirst trip?”

Hotels.com claims that a new type of vacation is trending. They’re called thirst trips, or “short weekend stays that satisfy our desire for a day off by the pool” – just enough to quench a person’s thirst for vacation.

They’re predicting that shorter, more frequent two to three-day trips will surge throughout the spring and summer of 2023.

“We’ve hit a point in the year when there’s no 3-day weekend on the office calendar, so many Americans have sort of conditioned themselves to hold out on making travel plans until Memorial Day weekend,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. “The trend is not waiting more than a quarter of the year to vacation. People are creating their own drought-breaking mini-vacations.”

Interestingly enough, Hotels.com found a Central Texas hotel pool is a hot spot for thirst trips this year. Of the 14 best spots they named for a long weekend, Club Wyndham Austin is the best place to be over April 14-16 this year, Hotels.com said. The Austin destination is the only Texas spot on the list:

Weekend City Hotel Pool

Feb 24–26San DiegoHyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina

March 3-5 *Low price alert: average rates this

weekend are predicted to be the lowest Las Vegas The Palazzo at The Venetian

March 10–12Mexico CityGaleria Plaza Reforma

March 17 – 19 *St. Patrick’s Day Albuquerque Hotel Chaco

March 24–26Myrtle BeachAnderson Ocean Club and Spa by Oceana Resorts

March 31–April 2Los AngelesThe Hoxton Downtown LA

April 7 – 9 *Easter weekend Orlando Universal’s Aventura Hotel

April 14–16AustinClub Wyndham Austin

April 21–23Panama City BeachHoliday Inn Resort Panama City Beach

April 28–30CharlotteJW Marriott Charlotte

May 5–7Orange County, CALaguna Beach House

May 12 – 14 *Mother’s Day Phoenix Rise Uptown Hotel

May 19–21SeattleLevel Seattle Downtown

