Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas city a top destination for ‘thirst trips’: What does that mean?

By Caleb Wethington,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OkrL_0kzqiKds00

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re an avid Instagram user you’re either familiar with or even posted your own thirst trap picture to get likes and comments galore, but have you ever done a “thirst trip?”

Hotels.com claims that a new type of vacation is trending. They’re called thirst trips, or “short weekend stays that satisfy our desire for a day off by the pool” – just enough to quench a person’s thirst for vacation.

They’re predicting that shorter, more frequent two to three-day trips will surge throughout the spring and summer of 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbfpQ_0kzqiKds00

“We’ve hit a point in the year when there’s no 3-day weekend on the office calendar, so many Americans have sort of conditioned themselves to hold out on making travel plans until Memorial Day weekend,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. “The trend is not waiting more than a quarter of the year to vacation. People are creating their own drought-breaking mini-vacations.”

Interestingly enough, Hotels.com found a Central Texas hotel pool is a hot spot for thirst trips this year. Of the 14 best spots they named for a long weekend, Club Wyndham Austin is the best place to be over April 14-16 this year, Hotels.com said. The Austin destination is the only Texas spot on the list:

Weekend City Hotel Pool

Feb 24–26San DiegoHyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina

March 3-5 *Low price alert: average rates this

weekend are predicted to be the lowest Las Vegas The Palazzo at The Venetian

March 10–12Mexico CityGaleria Plaza Reforma

March 17 19 *St. Patrick’s Day Albuquerque Hotel Chaco

March 24–26Myrtle BeachAnderson Ocean Club and Spa by Oceana Resorts

March 31–April 2Los AngelesThe Hoxton Downtown LA

April 7 9 *Easter weekend Orlando Universal’s Aventura Hotel

April 14–16AustinClub Wyndham Austin

April 21–23Panama City BeachHoliday Inn Resort Panama City Beach

April 28–30CharlotteJW Marriott Charlotte

May 5–7Orange County, CALaguna Beach House

May 12 14 *Mother’s Day Phoenix Rise Uptown Hotel

May 19–21SeattleLevel Seattle Downtown

HOTELS.COM REPORTS RISE IN NEW TRIP TYPE: “THIRST TRIPS”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
This is where you can find the best waterfall in Texas, according to Travel + Leisure
Austin, TX3 days ago
The Richest Town in Texas Has Been Revealed
Southlake, TX3 days ago
This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 dead after being hit while crossing street in east Amarillo
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
A look at ‘Round the World Spring Break Camp at Discovery Center
Amarillo, TX10 hours ago
This Enchanting And Historic Town In Texas Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Seguin, TX2 days ago
This Charming City In New Mexico Is A Top Spring Destination Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
The World's Largest Flea Market Is Being Held in Texas This Week
Canton, TX3 days ago
Countless Celebrities Have Loved This Iconic Arkansas Restaurant For Decades
Little Rock, AR7 days ago
This Huge Flea Market in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Flea Markets in the Entire State
Houston, TX4 days ago
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK7 days ago
Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo announces death of Franciscan Sister of Mary Immaculate Sister Geraldine Duran
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Suspect arrested after early Wednesday shooting at Crunch Fitness
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
2 indicted after drugs allegedly found in February northwest Amarillo home search
Amarillo, TX6 days ago
Amarillo woman arrested after investigation in death of 2-month-old
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
‘The right thing to do’: College softball players carry injured opponent around bases after grand slam
Lakeland, FL10 hours ago
All lanes open after Monday morning fatal accident on I-40 near Vega
Vega, TX3 days ago
Buttigieg gets hit from right, left in East Palestine crisis
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
High schooler fatally stabbed in classroom fight in California
Santa Rosa, CA13 hours ago
Should elephants stay in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Travis Scott allegedly punched NYC nightclub worker, caused $12K in damage: sources
New York City, NY1 day ago
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport hosting TSA PreCheck enrollment event
Amarillo, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy